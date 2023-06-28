NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.