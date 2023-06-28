NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 218.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

