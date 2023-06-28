NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,863.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,863.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,330.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,839.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,379.75. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,357.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR will post 408.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.