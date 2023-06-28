Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

OXY stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,570,253 shares of company stock valued at $325,010,773. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

