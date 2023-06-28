ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,765,000 after acquiring an additional 115,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $308,064,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

ON stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,876,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

