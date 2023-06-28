Oppenheimer Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.24 and a 200 day moving average of $342.43. Netflix has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

