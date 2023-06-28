Optas LLC Acquires 73 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Optas LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $391.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

