Optas LLC Invests $206,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

