Optas LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

