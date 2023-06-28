Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.02.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

