Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

