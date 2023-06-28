Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
