Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.