Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High at $377.76

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $377.76 and last traded at $375.42, with a volume of 165139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

