Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 3,030 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

