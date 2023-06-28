Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.