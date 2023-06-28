Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

