Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMLX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,037. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

