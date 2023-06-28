Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHX stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

