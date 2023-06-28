Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $793,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

