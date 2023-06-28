Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $926,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 880,762 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 725,651 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,209,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,219,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,435 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.