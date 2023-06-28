Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

