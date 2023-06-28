Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
