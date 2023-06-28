Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LH opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

