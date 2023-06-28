Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 7,538 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

CF Industries stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

