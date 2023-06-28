Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

