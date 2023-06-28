Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,352 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

