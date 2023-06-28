Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,086 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Price Performance

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

EBAY opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

