Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after buying an additional 115,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $469.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.61 and a 200 day moving average of $458.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

