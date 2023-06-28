Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 16,000 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Star Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Star Group by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Star Group

Star Group Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SGU opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.07%.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading

