Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $434.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

