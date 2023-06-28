Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 460 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

