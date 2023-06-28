Patterson Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

