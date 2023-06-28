PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 32.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

