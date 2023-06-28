Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $36,122,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

