Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.