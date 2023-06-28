Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

