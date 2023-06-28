Phil Urban Purchases 65 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($176.03).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Phil Urban acquired 80 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £138.40 ($175.97).
Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 203 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.36 ($2.85).
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
