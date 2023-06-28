Phil Urban Purchases 65 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($176.03).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Phil Urban acquired 80 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £138.40 ($175.97).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 203 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.36 ($2.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mitchells & Butlers

Several brokerages recently commented on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60 ($2.70).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

