PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 1.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 35,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 66,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,764.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,564,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,377,791.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 280,818 shares of company stock worth $4,224,488. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $14,682,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 845,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

