Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $18.33 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $18.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.13. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

