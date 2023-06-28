Piper Sandler Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

