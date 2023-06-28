Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

