Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Financial Comparison

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Prime Medicine and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prime Medicine and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 275.27 -$121.82 million N/A N/A MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -3.06

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats MiNK Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

