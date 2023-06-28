Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is set to post its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.