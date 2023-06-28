Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $39.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.57, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,549 shares of company stock worth $5,325,722. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

