PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PyroGenesis Canada worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYR opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada ( NASDAQ:PYR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 158.35% and a negative net margin of 194.50%.

(Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.