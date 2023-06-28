Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The company had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

