Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The company had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.
Featured Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.