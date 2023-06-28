Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Cut by Analyst

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.85. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s FY2024 earnings at $48.45 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

CACC stock opened at $505.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.09. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 39,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

