Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

DexCom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in DexCom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 49,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $831,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 14.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 397,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DexCom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,937 shares of company stock worth $8,707,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.