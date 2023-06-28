Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,459.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.