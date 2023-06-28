Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for trivago Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for trivago’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for trivago’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.20 on Monday. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million.

Institutional Trading of trivago

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in trivago by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

